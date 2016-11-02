November 2, 2016 at 3:30 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Nine-year-old boy gets Halloween surprise from Bob The Drag Queen
(Bob The Drag Queen and CJ. Screenshot via YouTube.)

One nine-year-old boy had an unforgettable Halloween this year thanks to his idol Bob The Drag Queen.

CJ Duron became a viral sensation for his Bob The Drag Queen Halloween costume, a recreation of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season eight winner’s “Purse First” look. His mother Lori wrote about the costume, and the help they received from CJ’s gay uncle Michael, on her blog “Raising My Rainbow.” The story became popular online, but it also got the attention of one important person.

The queen herself decided to surprise CJ at his Los Angeles home on Halloween to go trick-or-treating, ABC News reports.

CJ was speechless when he found his idol at the door but showed his gratitude with a big hug.

The mini queen was gifted plenty of merchandise before the pair hit the streets to go trick-or-treating in style.

Watch below.

 

