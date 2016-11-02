Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting

The second town hall meeting of this year presented by the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore (GLCCB) took place at their new 2530 N. Charles St. office suite on Oct. 26. Unlike the contentious town hall in July 2014 when community members were vociferous in their criticism of the center’s leadership on a number of fronts, this meeting was tranquil and brimming with positivity and optimism.

Jabari Lyles, president of the board, introduced board members and staff to a dozen community members. He noted that there are nine board vacancies, and he and the other board members will be actively recruiting to fill those seats.

Lyles announced that Baltimore Pride, the principal fundraiser for the GLCCB, showed a profit of over $80,000 in 2016 compared to over $49,000 the previous year. In 2016, Pride’s profit represented 37 percent of income compared to 27 percent in 2015 indicating more revenue and fewer expenditures on a percentage basis in 2016.

The Pride 2017 committee has already met three times, but no decisions have been made as to the dates of the event or the venue. Several options are on the table including the possibility of moving Pride out of the traditional Mount Vernon locale.

Though Pride is the best known activity of the GLCCB, Kenneth Morrison, the newly appointed director of programs, explained that the core of the center’s mission is its programs. The GLCCB has been primarily youth oriented, such as the planned hosting of drop-in sessions for individuals ages 18-30 on alternate Saturdays, but leaders promise to do a better job reaching out to elders.

One of the three components of the GLCCB’s programs is direct services. There are three case managers or peer navigators on the staff who can connect anyone coming to the center to services and resources in such areas as housing, transportation, employment and healthcare.

Another area is advocacy in which the center hopes to increase its involvement in Baltimore City and in particular, to advocate for safe schools.

A third element is education whereby organizations and individuals are educated as to the best way to interact.

The GLCCB offers free space, and with its new expanded offices, it can hold several meetings simultaneously.

Community members weighed in about the GLCCB’s mission. One man asked about solving the divisions in the community. Lyles acknowledged that these divisions exist especially along racial, class and gender lines; however, he said the GLCCB’s role is to provide an opportunity for the community to have conversations and look inward.

Other matters discussed included building a bridge with the Center for Black Equity Baltimore and making Pride more elder-friendly.