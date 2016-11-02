QUEERY: Dan Milliken

Dan Milliken was tired of the same straight, white, male voices in improv he was used to seeing in standup comedy. But he knew a handful of gay performers in other troupes and decided to see if they’d be interested in joining him in something queerer.

“Happily, they agreed,” Milliken says. “It felt fresh and sort of disruptive to throw a bunch of uppity queers together and see what havoc we might wreak.”

Their group, dubbed simply Ugh, will perform at the fourth annual District Improv Festival which runs Nov. 9-12 at Source (1835 14th St., N.W.) and Unified Scene Theater (80 T St., N.W.). Admission ranges from free to $15 for various events. Full details at districtimprov.org. Local talent as well as groups from as far away as Phoenix and Toronto will appear.

For the festival, Ugh plans a brief, informal interview with a random audience member followed by a wholly improvised set of scenes inspired by whatever comes up in the interview.

Milliken loves the format because it invariably “comes out kind of loose and goofy, but with these moments of uncalculated honesty.”

“At its best, you get to see the real human experience but filtered through this lens of joy and levity,” the 27-year-old Bethesda, Md., native says. “I love that.”

Milliken works by day as a server and bartender at Commissary. He’s single and lives in Logan Circle. He enjoys performing, teaching and directing comedy and theater, songwriting, hiking, camping and “drinking on patios” in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out during my junior year of college, a little over six years ago. As trite as it might sound, I think the hardest person to tell was actually myself. I grew up very religious, and fell sway to the message of “reparative therapy” — that I could rewire my same-sex attractions if only I bonded more with my father, got interested in sports, stopped hanging out with so many theater girls, etc. Once I untangled that whole mess, though, telling everyone else was a breeze.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Aaron Schock. Hey gurl! In seriousness, I’ll say Katya Zamolochidkova, the drag queen. She’s a hilarious weirdo who approaches her work with intelligence and joy. I also admire how she consistently churns out great web content. Yaaass, enterprising queen.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

For a sit-and-talk night, I love good ole’ Saloon on U Street. If I’m trying to be gay in public, Town, especially the CTRL party every month.

Describe your dream wedding.

We get married in a big, unnecessary treehouse somewhere in Hawaii. Everyone in the wedding party roller-skates down the aisle. Our ring-bearers are Roy and Silo, those two penguins from the Central Park Zoo who used to be a gay couple but broke up to be with lady penguins, but they’re obviously going to get drunk and hook up again at this wedding. Also, Sia is there.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Feminism. Humankind has treated certain types of people unequally for so long that we’re still struggling to do anything else. But we need to keep working actively on that, because our species is so much better off when everyone can achieve their full potential and contribute.

What historical outcome would you change?

The entire formation process of the Bible. I have no animosity toward religious faith; I just think the Bible was a case of some timeless wisdom getting smushed together with some very time-specific cultural commentary and straight-up folklore, and it all being marketed as literal, inerrant truth. It’s been used as a justification to treat other people horribly throughout history.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

“Mean Girls.” For my generation, it’s reached the point where you basically can’t participate in society if you haven’t seen it.

On what do you insist?

Humor, humility and respect.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Twitter: “My given name is Daniel, but you can call me ‘Nasty Woman.’”

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“Oh Hey You Guyyys”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

I’d turn straight, quit my job and start a new life in Santa Fe. There, I’d romance a female accounts executive, knock her up just to satisfy my petty biological drive to copy myself and bide my time until she came to term at which point I’d turn gay again, kidnap the baby and run away with a muscle-bound biker daddy, leaving the traumatized mother of my child alone in our sham home, weeping bitter tears and plotting revenge.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Don’t demonize your enemies; understand them. If you want to change hearts and minds, you have to speak to people where they are. Listen and learn where people are coming from, then build a bridge to there.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

More Instagram followers. Eww, I hate me.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

Not really a stereotype, but I think a lot of the general public is still “skeptical” of bisexuality. Kinsey up, bitches.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

You mean aside from Sean Cody? I’ll say “Beautiful Thing.” It feels both lifelike and fairy tale-like, and it was formative for Tween Dan. I read an embarrassing amount of Jamie/Ste fanfiction back in the day.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Drinking alcohol at, like, every event. (…Because I wish we smoked weed sometimes instead.)

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

An audience. I try to create work that satisfies me first and foremost, but I also want what I do to connect with people — to excite them, delight them, resonate with them, scratch itches for them. There’s no greater validation and it makes art feel like less of a selfish endeavor.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

More gay people.

Why Washington?

It looks good in a suit, it follows the news and it lets you down gently because it knows it’s going to keep running into you at Bear Happy Hour.