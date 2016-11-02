November 2, 2016 at 2:58 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Tom Ford says his drinking problem made him wait to have kids
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Tom Ford, who was named Artist of the Year by Out, told the magazine the reason he waited to have kids until his ’50s was because of a “bad drinking problem.”

The fashion designer and movie director admits to Out he “always wanted” kids but his excessive behavior prevented him from starting a family earlier.

Ford, 55, has since given up drinking. He and his husband Richard Buckley are now the parents to their four-year-old son Jack.

“I couldn’t have had Jack in that state — I’d have dropped him down the stairs and accidentally burned him with a cigarette,” Ford says.

His son has also given Ford a new perspective on his life.

“You give up the right to kill yourself,” Ford continues. “And I kind of liked that, because it’s the ultimate out.”

However, Ford says there is one downside to having Jack so late in his life.

“I hurt my back,” Ford says. “Jack’s heavy now. You realize why most people have their kids when they’re in their ’20s or ’30s.”

Ford’s second film “Nocturnal Animals,” starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, hits theaters Nov. 23.

 

Vincent_Gray_at_Capital_Pride_Parade_460x470(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
LGBT allies favored to win D.C. races
Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting
New support group for caregivers of trans youth
LGBT police liaison supervisor faces complaint
Judge: probable cause suspect murdered lesbian chef
Us Helping Us leader tells of 25 years in AIDS work
Pulse, Orlando, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Honduras, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
hillary_clinton_460x470_by_jctabb_courtesy_bigstock watermark
Opinions
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
The lesbian plot to elect Hillary
Activism, the black athlete and supporting LGBT equality
tom_ford_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Tom Ford says his drinking problem made him wait to have kids
CBS picks up legal drama ‘Rebel Law’ about gay attorney
Mindy Kaling bringing lesbian comedy to ABC
Moms face backlash for dressing eight-year-old son as Hillary Clinton
Neil Patrick Harris’s family goes old Hollywood for Halloween
‘Will and Grace’ cast reunite for pro-Hillary Clinton song
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup