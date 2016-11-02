Tom Ford says his drinking problem made him wait to have kids

Tom Ford, who was named Artist of the Year by Out, told the magazine the reason he waited to have kids until his ’50s was because of a “bad drinking problem.”

The fashion designer and movie director admits to Out he “always wanted” kids but his excessive behavior prevented him from starting a family earlier.

Ford, 55, has since given up drinking. He and his husband Richard Buckley are now the parents to their four-year-old son Jack.

“I couldn’t have had Jack in that state — I’d have dropped him down the stairs and accidentally burned him with a cigarette,” Ford says.

His son has also given Ford a new perspective on his life.

“You give up the right to kill yourself,” Ford continues. “And I kind of liked that, because it’s the ultimate out.”

However, Ford says there is one downside to having Jack so late in his life.

“I hurt my back,” Ford says. “Jack’s heavy now. You realize why most people have their kids when they’re in their ’20s or ’30s.”

Ford’s second film “Nocturnal Animals,” starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, hits theaters Nov. 23.