AGLA, Dulles Triangles celebrate anniversaries

AGLA and Dulles Triangles celebrate their years of service to the LGBT community with upcoming anniversary events.

AGLA, a northern Virginia group for LGBT people and allies, will host “AGLA: 35 Year of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” a reception event, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel (2799 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Arlington, Va.) on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5:30-10 p.m. Gavin Grimm, a transgender male student who has a pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court on bathroom use, will be the keynote speaker. There will be a sit-down dinner and a cash bar. Tickets range from $100-1,200. For details, visit agla.org.

Dulles Triangles, an LGBT social club in northern Virginia, holds its 25th anniversary gala at the Sheraton Premiere at Tysons Corner (8661 Leesburg Pike., Vienna, Va.) on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7 p.m.-midnight. There will be a two-hour open bar from 7-9 p.m., food, door prizes and dancing. Tickets are $60 for members and $70 for non-members. For more information, visit dullestraingles.com.