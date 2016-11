Out country singer/songwriter Brandy Clark performs at the Birchmere (3701 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Clark’s latest album “Big Day in a Small Town” was released this year and was listed on Rolling Stone’s “45 Best Albums of 2016 So Far” list. Clark will be joined by country singer Karen Jonas, a Fredericksburg, Va., native. Tickets are $29.50.