Apple iOS 10.2 adds David Bowie emojis

iOS 10.2 is honoring the late David Bowie in its newest emoji update, according to Emojipedia.

The Bowie-inspired emojis are featured in both a female and male singer with lightning bolt makeup resembling Bowie’s 1973 “Aladdin Sane” album cover. The emojis also include little microphones.

Other emojis added in the update are more professions such as a judge, mechanic, scientist and teacher. There will also be a fingers crossed emoji and face palm emoji. The emojis will include a more equal representation of male and female for professions and activities across the board.

iOS 10.2 is expected to be released in December.