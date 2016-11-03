Johnny Depp could be playing Dumbledore’s love interest in ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Johnny Depp has been cast in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel, Deadline reports. His character is still unknown but some are speculating he could be playing Grindelwald, Dumbledore’s former best friend and love interest.

Deadline reports Depp, 53, has been cast in the sequel and also makes a cameo appearance in the first film. The back of Grindelwald’s head appears in newly released footage of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and fans believe it looks similar to Depp.

J.K. Rowling has stated that Dumbledore was gay and his first love was Grindelwald.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hits theaters on Nov. 18.