Missing Zambian asylum seeker found

27-y-o Suwilanji Situmbeko who was reported missing on 10/21 has been located. The MPD thanks the public for their concern in this matter. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2016

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday said a missing asylum seeker from Zambia has been located.

Suwilanji Situmbeko had not been seen since a D.C. police officer saw him talking on his cell phone near Eastern Market in Southeast Washington early on Oct. 22. A missing person’s report was filed with the Metropolitan Police Department two days later.

Situmbeko was living with a volunteer from Center Global, which is a program of the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, at the time of his disappearance on Oct. 21.

Additional details of Situmbeko’s disappearance have not been made public.