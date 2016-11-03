November 3, 2016 at 9:37 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found

police, stabbing, MPD, Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department on Nov. 2, 2016, said a Zambian asylum seeker who was reported missing has been found. (Photo by Cliff; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday said a missing asylum seeker from Zambia has been located.

Suwilanji Situmbeko had not been seen since a D.C. police officer saw him talking on his cell phone near Eastern Market in Southeast Washington early on Oct. 22. A missing person’s report was filed with the Metropolitan Police Department two days later.

Situmbeko was living with a volunteer from Center Global, which is a program of the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, at the time of his disappearance on Oct. 21.

Additional details of Situmbeko’s disappearance have not been made public.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

