November 3, 2016 at 12:41 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Steve Cheverton, gay news, Washington Blade

Steven John Cheverton (Photo courtesy Facebook)

Steven John Cheverton, a longtime resident of Northern Virginia who operated a dry cleaning business in the 1980s and became involved in website development in more recent years, died Oct. 25 at the age of 56.

Phil Rockstroh, his partner of 19 years and husband since 2014, called Cheverton a hard worker who enjoyed intellectual and physical challenges, including building a deck outside the couple’s house in Linden, Va., which overlooks the Shenandoah Valley.

Cheverton was born in Norristown, Pa. He moved with his family to Vestal, N.Y., when he was one year old and remained there until he was 8, when the family moved to Reston, Va. He graduated from Herndon High School in 1978 and studied business management at Salem University in Salem, W.Va.

According to Rockstroh, Cheverton was managing a dry cleaning business in Northern Virginia in the late 1980s before he bought the business around the time he married the original owner’s daughter, Lisa Kaye Norford, in 1989. The couple had two children, Leslie Anne and Tyler Brian.

Rockstroh said he and Cheverton met in 1996, after Cheverton and his wife divorced, and the two men established a relationship in October 1997. The two were joined in a civil union ceremony in Stowe, Vt., in March 2002, with Cheverton’s two children and the couple’s friends in attendance.

When same-sex marriage became legal in Virginia in 2014, Rockstroh said he and Cheverton made immediate plans to get married on Oct. 21, 2014, which was the 17th anniversary of their becoming a couple. The wedding took place on the deck at their house in Linden with Cheverton’s children Leslie and Tyler attending.

“He loved rock music, travel, camping, home improvement, and self-improvement,” Rockstroh said.

Cheverton’s interest in recreation and camping as well as computers and website development was put to use in 2008 when he and Rockstroh started a website called Gay2ZCamping.com. Among other things, the site sought to provide detailed information about community campgrounds for the LGBT community.

Cheverton served as a website consultant for the Washington Blade in 2010. Rockstroh is a longtime Blade employee in sales.

Rockstroh said a memorial service is tentatively planned for Nov. 19 in Front Royal, Va. Further details, including a time and specific location, will be announced soon.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

steve_cheverton_460x470_courtesy_facebook watermark
Local
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Md., Va. voters to decide key races next week
At least 30 LGBT candidates seek ANC seats
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found
LGBT allies favored to win D.C. races
Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting
Pulse, Orlando, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Honduras, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
The White House, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
melissa_etheridge_album_cover_460x470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Etheridge tackles Memphis on stunning new covers album
Apple iOS 10.2 adds David Bowie emojis
Johnny Depp could be playing Dumbledore’s love interest in ‘Fantastic Beasts’
Bud Light pulls LGBT-friendly ‘Bud Light Party’ ads after poor sales
GLAAD study finds record number of LGBT characters on broadcast TV
A brief history of LGBT involvement in presidential campaigns
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup