Steve Cheverton dies at 56

Steven John Cheverton, a longtime resident of Northern Virginia who operated a dry cleaning business in the 1980s and became involved in website development in more recent years, died Oct. 25 at the age of 56.

Phil Rockstroh, his partner of 19 years and husband since 2014, called Cheverton a hard worker who enjoyed intellectual and physical challenges, including building a deck outside the couple’s house in Linden, Va., which overlooks the Shenandoah Valley.

Cheverton was born in Norristown, Pa. He moved with his family to Vestal, N.Y., when he was one year old and remained there until he was 8, when the family moved to Reston, Va. He graduated from Herndon High School in 1978 and studied business management at Salem University in Salem, W.Va.

According to Rockstroh, Cheverton was managing a dry cleaning business in Northern Virginia in the late 1980s before he bought the business around the time he married the original owner’s daughter, Lisa Kaye Norford, in 1989. The couple had two children, Leslie Anne and Tyler Brian.

Rockstroh said he and Cheverton met in 1996, after Cheverton and his wife divorced, and the two men established a relationship in October 1997. The two were joined in a civil union ceremony in Stowe, Vt., in March 2002, with Cheverton’s two children and the couple’s friends in attendance.

When same-sex marriage became legal in Virginia in 2014, Rockstroh said he and Cheverton made immediate plans to get married on Oct. 21, 2014, which was the 17th anniversary of their becoming a couple. The wedding took place on the deck at their house in Linden with Cheverton’s children Leslie and Tyler attending.

“He loved rock music, travel, camping, home improvement, and self-improvement,” Rockstroh said.

Cheverton’s interest in recreation and camping as well as computers and website development was put to use in 2008 when he and Rockstroh started a website called Gay2ZCamping.com. Among other things, the site sought to provide detailed information about community campgrounds for the LGBT community.

Cheverton served as a website consultant for the Washington Blade in 2010. Rockstroh is a longtime Blade employee in sales.

Rockstroh said a memorial service is tentatively planned for Nov. 19 in Front Royal, Va. Further details, including a time and specific location, will be announced soon.