November 4, 2016 at 12:20 pm EDT | by ranslem
CARTOON: Longest. Race. Ever.
longest race, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade editorial cartoon by Ranslem)

Local
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Md., Va. voters to decide key races next week
At least 30 LGBT candidates seek ANC seats
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found
LGBT allies favored to win D.C. races
Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting
National
Texas AG urges court to reinstate Miss. ‘religious freedom’ law
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
World
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
Opinions
When Congress meddles in D.C.’s affairs
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Arts & Entertainment
Rookies & vets: Stonewall Dodgeball
AIDS Walk is Nov. 12
AGLA, Dulles Triangles celebrate anniversaries
Brandy Clark returns to the Birchmere
LGBT-themed films on slate for Alexandria Film Festival
