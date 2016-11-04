November 4, 2016 at 3:01 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Greg Louganis to be Rose Parade’s first out grand marshall
(Greg Louganis. Photo via Mercury News.)

Greg Louganis made Rose Parade history when he was named grand marshall for the 128th Rose Parade on Thursday. This makes Louganis the first openly gay Rose Parade grand marshall in the ceremony’s history.

Louganis told Mercury News he didn’t initially realize he would be the first out grand marshall but recognized the importance.

“I hope it inspires people and that they know they are loved,” Louganis told Mercury News.

The diver and four-time gold medalist, who came out in 1995, will share the honor with Olympic swimming champion Janet Evans and track and field gold Olympian Allyson Felix.

The parade’s theme will be “Echoes of Success” and “tells the story of how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others and celebrates their inspirational gifts,” according to the Tournament of Roses website.

The 2017 Rose Parade will be held in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2.

