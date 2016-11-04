This house could be yours for $1 billion

If you’re looking for a move-up home suitable for an extended family or a bevy of guests, then consider this beautiful, six-story mansion that sits on a well-manicured lot in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. It has recently come on the market for the first time in eight years and, after more than a year of preparation, is now ready for new ownership.

Designed by architect James Hoban and built of Aquia Creek sandstone between 1792 and 1800, its neoclassical exterior features graceful columns and 570 gallons of fresh, white paint. Thoughtful additions have preserved the symmetry of its elegant façade as owners and tenants have continued to renovate and expand this historic dwelling over many years.

Your homeland will feel secure within this fully fenced, gated community, where an intercom system, closed-circuit television cameras and a professional guard service provide an unassailable sanctuary. You may also install a huge perimeter wall should you desire – and the seller will pay for it!

Several gardens are located on the spacious lot, including a bed of roses and a proportionately small vegetable plot for those vegans with green thumbs. The expansive yard offers plenty of space to hold political rallies and holiday events, including Easter egg hunting, Christmas tree lighting and the ever-popular Halloween cat grabbing.

Sporting 132 rooms, 35 baths, 28 fireplaces, a centrally located executive suite and a guest cottage on the grounds, you may also find this property appropriate for use as a bed and breakfast or for rental on Airbnb. Just be sure to obtain the proper Basic Business License (BBL) from the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA).

The primary home office is oddly shaped, but there are plenty of square and rectangular offices for use by your staff. In fact, a whole wing on the west side of the home has been added for you to monitor the Miss Universe contest and the proliferation of nuclear arms.

Need a ballroom for a wedding, an inauguration, or a charitable foundation event? This house has it!

Hosting a dinner party for your favorite heads of state? An extraordinary chef will whip up a gourmet meal to serve up to 140 seated guests in the elegant dining room.

Don’t have a favorite head of state? No problem. The District of Columbia is 4/20 friendly, so invite the State of New Mexico over to toke up, Netflix and chill, and then stop by the take-out window at the Navy Mess for a nosh.

There’s even a helipad on the estate from which to whisk you away to your favorite campground, but when you’re ready for a “staycation” you’ll also have plenty of options.

Enjoy competing with friends and family on the tennis court, outrunning the second amendment people on the jogging track, or diving for campaign dollars in the swimming pool.

You can also watch short films in the movie theater with Billy and Roger, shoot pool with nasty women in the billiards room, or discuss a strike, military or otherwise, with the generals while on the bowling lanes.

The current tenants have been given their first right to purchase documents pursuant to D.C.’s Tenant’s Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), but they have already found new housing nearby and have indicated that they will not be exercising those rights.

This fabulous residence is available for occupancy in late January and, at the purse-pleasing price of roughly a billion dollars to close, will not last long. Offers are being accepted early but must include the following supporting documents.

A completed financial information sheet showing no bankruptcies; A copy of your tax returns for the past 5 years; A pre-approval letter from a Wall Street banker; A 10% earnest money deposit made out to The Clinton Foundation; A plea of nolo contendere; and A letter addressed to the current owners indicating why you are the best qualified person to live in the home.

At the moment we have four offers registered, but two are of little consequence, so please submit your best and final offer by 8 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 by email only to valerie@myprivateserver.com.

All offers will be acknowledged but not independently verified. The results of any bidding war will be made public following the Apocalypse.

