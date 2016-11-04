November 4, 2016 at 2:09 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Milo Yiannopoulos burns Pride flag in pro-Trump election ad
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos took a break from his “Dangerous Faggot” campus tour to burn a Pride flag for a new election ad in what he calls a “warning from Europe” to vote for Donald Trump.

The ad opens with footage of Yiannopoulos, 33, giving a speech at Pulse nightclub before transitioning into shots of a hand setting fire to a Pride flag.

“I know what happens to gay people, that the left claims that it is here to defend. The regressive left is the single biggest enemy to the well-being of homosexuals and every other minority they claim to represent that exists in America today,” Yiannopoulos says in a voiceover.

“We have a threat on our shores, in our communities, that requires a response from the minorities the left has given up on. Importing Muslims into this country is going to represent significant risks to minorities. This is the reality that Europe is living through. Please don’t make our mistakes,” Yiannopoulos continues.

The video ends with Yiannopoulos speaking into the camera urging “Before it’s too late, vote for Donald Trump.”

Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter earlier this year after tweeting a barrage of racist and transphobic tweets at comedian Leslie Jones.

Watch the video below.

 

  • Observing U

    Milo Yiannopoulos burning a flag wanting people to support Trump trying to incite hatred and fear of Islam’s billion+ followers who have never committed an act of terror in their lives.

    Islam is no more a danger than Christianity. It is the followers who are the danger, and not all of them are fundamentalists.

    What about Gay Arabs who live in the nightmare themselves? Where will they go? Death?

