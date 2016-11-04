November 4, 2016 at 2:31 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ trailer gives first look at Count Olaf
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” released a trailer giving a first look at Neil Patrick Harris as the show’s villain Count Olaf.

The Netflix series follows the Baudelaire orphans, Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, who are sent to live with their evil new guardian, Count Olaf. The children must figure out ways to escape Count Olaf and stick together as he tries to steal their large inheritance.

The show is based on the best-selling children’s book series of the same name by Lemony Snicket, real name Daniel Hader.

Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire) and Louis Hynes (Klaus Baudelaire) also star in the series.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” streams on Netflix starting Jan. 13.

Watch the trailer below.

