Texas AG urges court to reinstate Miss. ‘religious freedom’ law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged a federal appeals court to reinstate a “religious freedom” law in Mississippi that would enable sweeping anti-LGBT discrimination.

Paxton led a group of nine elected officials in filing a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse an order blocking Mississippi from enforcing House Bill 1523, a “religious freedom” measure signed into law by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

If not for a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves enjoining enforcement the law, the measure — in the name of “religious freedom” — would permit clerks to deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples, provided someone else in their office can offer the service, and allow businesses and individuals to deny services to same-sex couples and transition-related care to transgender people.

The 30-page brief argues the Fifth Circuit should undo the preliminary injunction against the law on the basis the statute protects free expression without condoning discrimination and was enacted in the wake of state governments penalizing individuals who out of religious concerns violated civil rights laws by discriminating against same-sex couples.

“At its core, HB 1523 is a conscientious objector law,” the brief says. “It prevents government from compelling speech, and it protects individual rights in our pluralistic society. That is precisely why the district court’s injunction should be vacated.”

Signers of the briefs are Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who gained notoriety in recent months for leaving a profanity-laced message on an opponent’s voicemail calling him a “cocksucker.”

In a statement, Paxton denied the measure enables anti-LGBT discrimination and said it intends to uphold “religious freedom” in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide.

“The law in Mississippi simply affirms what the U.S. Supreme Court professed in Obergefell: that religious men and women be ‘given proper protection’ to exercise their faith,” Paxton said. “Americans have the right to peacefully live and work according to their deeply held beliefs, in accordance with the religious freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. We look forward to the Fifth Circuit upholding this religious liberty protection on appeal.”

Paxton, who’s been indicted on felony charges of securities fraud, has a reputation for filing repeated lawsuits against the Obama administration’s actions on LGBT rights.

The attorney general filed a lawsuit against regulations ensuring married same-sex couples have access to benefits under the Family & Medical Leave Act; guidance requiring schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom consistent with their gender identity; and a regulation under Obamacare ensuring transgender people have access to transition-related health care, including gender reassignment surgery.

In July, Reeves issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of HB 1523 on the basis the statute was likely to violate the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from aligning itself with a particular religion. The judge rendered the decision as result of two separate lawsuits, one filed by Roberta Kaplan, the lesbian New York-based attorney who successfully argued against the Defense of Marriage Act before the U.S. Supreme Court, the other by the Mississippi Center for Justice and the Jackson-based law firm McDuff & Byrd.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, who signed the measure into law, appealed the injunction to the Fifth Circuit after Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, refused to take the litigation further. During a Family Research Council luncheon at the Republican National Convention, Bryant predicted he’s “going to prevail” in reinstating the law.

Paxton filed the friend-of-the-court brief as observers expect the Texas Legislature to advance anti-LGBT legislation upon reconvening next year. According to the Austin American-Statesman, a “religious freedom” bill will be introduced along the lines of the Mississippi law and a proposal along the lines of North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which bars cities from enacting pro-LGBT ordinances and transgender people from using restrooms in schools and government buildings consistent with their gender identity.