Comings & Goings

Congratulations to Reginald Greer who has been appointed director of the Presidential Appointments Institute at the Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute. PAI successfully assisted hundreds of LGBT people searching for placements in the Obama administration and is expanding its efforts to secure presidential appointments for LGBT people in the next administration.

Upon his appointment, Greer said, “I am honored to further that legacy. We are continuing to build our talent bank with qualified LGBT leaders who can be the foundation for a successful administration, and we will be their allies in finding a placement. We encourage LGBT people across the country to consider public service and to register with our initiative.”

Greer previously served as Deputy Director of Public Engagement at the United States Department of Transportation where he developed strategies for effective communication and engagement with thousands of transportation stakeholders across every mode on key White House and departmental priorities. Appointed by President Obama and Secretary Anthony Foxx in May 2014, he served as the department’s liaison to the White House Business Council, engaging business leaders across the country on a wide range of transportation-related initiatives, programs and issues.

In 2016, Greer was appointed to serve on D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. He has served as a staff assistant for the political team at the Democratic National Committee, a youth organizer for the District of Columbia’s 2013 Commemorative Commission on the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington, a fellow for the 2013 Presidential Inaugural Committee’s National Day of Service team, and a field organizer for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in Norfolk, Va.

Congratulations and thanks are also due to Vince Micone. He is the chair of the board of directors for the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, the federal government’s workplace giving campaign. Under his leadership, the campaign has provided nearly $47 million annually in charitable contributions to more than 20,000 organizations. This year’s drive extends through December.

Micone’s full-time position is as Presidential Transition Officer and Senior Counselor Management Directorate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This position includes leading the Department’s efforts to prepare for and successfully execute a smooth presidential transition.

Micone is a 25-year veteran of federal civil service and a long-time activist in Washington’s philanthropic community. He has served in a variety of positions in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice where he managed human resources programs and initiatives. These programs included policy development and implementation, ceremonies and campaigns, military affairs, voting assistance and community service efforts. He also was vice president for development for the non-profit Partnership for Public Service.

Micone is well known in our community for all the volunteer work he does with so many organizations. He helped lead the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gaymes Inc. in 2003 in an effort to bring the Gay Games to D.C. Today he is advising those working to bring them here in 2022. Micone was recently elected vice president of the Capital Pride Alliance.

He served as chair of the District of Columbia Commission on National and Community Service, a reserve police officer for the Metropolitan Police Department and an elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.