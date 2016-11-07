Amy Poehler to produce gay rom-com for ABC

Amy Poehler will executive produce “Family Style,” a gay romantic comedy sitcom, for ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Family Style” will be a multi-generational comedy about two men from different cultures who fall for each other while working at a Miami restaurant.

The show is inspired by “Difficult People” showrunner Scott King’s real life experience. King will co-write the show along with Claudia Lonow, whose writing credits include “Crowded,” “How to Live With Your Parents” and “Friends with Benefits.”

King and Lonow will also executive produce along with Poehler.