November 7, 2016 at 10:49 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
VIDEO: Gay couple gets engaged at Clinton campaign rally

A Clinton campaign video features a gay couple getting engaged (Screenshot via YouTube).

On the eve of Election Day, the campaign for Hillary Clinton has made public a video featuring a gay couple who support the candidate getting engaged at a recent rally.

The video is narrated by Greg Goodwin and features him at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday proposing to Kyle Rush, the deputy chief technology officer for the Clinton campaign.

At the beginning of the video, Greg recalls growing up gay and feeling he’d be unable to marry or have a family, but realizing later that was wrong.

“I always thought that I might be gay and was afraid of things that I wouldn’t be able to achieve in life because of who I was as a person,” Greg says. “I love my nephews and I love my family, and I always wanted to have kids and be married, I just never really thought it was going to be possible, and super excited to know that after so many years of not thinking I would have that, I actually have someone to spend my with.”

Greg says he met Kyle online in 2013 after he had just moved from Chicago after working on the 2012 Obama campaign. The two discovered they lived down the street from each other in New York and began their relationship, Greg says.

“I don’t think I was expecting to fall so quickly for the first person that I really met and enjoyed spend time with in New York,” Greg says.

After supporting Clinton’s efforts in her presidential campaign, Greg says in the video he decided to propose to Kyle months ago and to ask him to marry at a campaign rally.

The video shows footage Greg of meeting Kyle backstage at the rally, bending on one knee and asking Kyle to if he’ll marry him. Kyle replies simply, “Of course.”

The next clips shows the couple with Clinton wishing the couple well and saying, “This is super.” Kyle informs Clinton that he was canvassing for Clinton all day and now being engaged as he meets her. Clinton responds, “Sounds like an all-around good day.” Kyle informs Clinton the inside of their rings say, “Stronger Together,” the theme of Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“Hillary Clinton is fighting for me and fighting for all families, no matter what they look like,” Greg concludes in the video, which concludes with footage of the candidate saying, “Let’s prove that love trumps hate.”

