‘Drag Race” star Manila Luzon proposes to boyfriend on stage

The future Mr. And Mrs. Luzon 💍 #hesaidyes A photo posted by Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Manila Luzon proposed to his boyfriend Michael Alverez on stage in the middle of a performance in Chile over the weekend.

In a video posted by Luzon on Instagram, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Alverez in Spanish. Alverez accepts and the two share a hug and kiss.

Luzon was previously in a relationship with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season two contestant Sahara Davenport. Davenport passed away from heart failure in 2012.

Watch the special moment below.