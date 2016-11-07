November 7, 2016 at 9:10 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Vatican condemns priest for linking gays to earthquakes
A Vatican official said Pope Francis agreed that the priest’s remarks were offensive. (Photo by Jeffrey Bruno; courtesy Wikimedia)

The Vatican on Nov. 4 reacted almost immediately after a Catholic priest in Rome stated on a radio talk show that he believes two earthquakes that struck central Italy this year and claimed the lives of nearly 300 people were caused by “human sins such as civil unions” for gays, the Italian news service ANSA reports.

The priest, Fr. Giovanni Cavalcoli, was referring to a civil unions law approved by the Italian Parliament in May that provides some of the protections and rights of marriage to committed same-sex couples, according to ANSA.

“They are offensive statements for believers and scandalous for non-believers,” ANSA quoted the Vatican’s Assistant Secretary of State Monsignor Angelo Becciu as saying.

Becciu added that such statements “date back to the pre-Christian era and do not correspond to Church theology because they are contrary to the vision of God offered to us by Christ,” ANSA reports.

“Christ revealed the face of God as love, not as a capricious and vengeful God,” ANSA quoted Becciu as saying. “That is a pagan vision, not a Christian one.”

The Vatican official went on to express hope that the earthquake stricken population “will forgive us,” and said Pope Francis was in solidarity with them, ANSA reported.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

