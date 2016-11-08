November 8, 2016 at 9:27 am EST | by Mara Keisling
After my arrest, penance helping trans youth in D.C.
SMYAL, transgender youth, gay news, Washington Blade, transgender people

Mara Keisling (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

In April, I was arrested at the State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., participating in a protest against the HB2 bathroom bill. I had never been arrested at a protest before, but was honored to participate this time, especially in a direct action led by the NC NAACP – a “Moral Mondays” protest organized that day to fight HB2 and support trans people, whom I serve as executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

As punishment for standing up for the safety and dignity transgender people in North Carolina in the way I did, I was required to perform community service. I chose to do it for SMYAL, the D.C.-based LGBTQ youth organization.

I’ve always believed that we can conquer bad situations in ways that make them less bad or even turn them into advantages. In my professional life, this has never been truer than with the very public bathroom fights we have been having in North Carolina. Trans and gender non-conforming youth are being attacked in N.C. and all over the country, so I chose to do my community service working for these youth.

I chose SMYAL for two reasons. First, I have always admired the important work they do with D.C. queer youth. Second, if I am to be punished for fighting for the safety and dignity of trans youth, it would be a remarkable honor to do my penance fighting even more for the safety and dignity of trans youth. SMYAL was the right organization to help.

The work hasn’t been glamorous, but the best work rarely is. Helping feels good and it has led me into a deeper relationship with some great people doing amazing work in the city where I live.

I know that the governor and state legislative leaders meant ill toward trans people when they made the very harmful HB2 law, but we will use it for good whenever we can. We will get it repealed. Until then, we will use it to have an important conversation with America. And I am fortunate enough to be involved with SMYAL because of HB2.

Something at SMYAL I’m especially excited about is its brunch on Sunday Nov. 13. The keynote speaker this year is Schuyler Bailar, a young trans swimmer at Harvard, whom SMYAL is honoring with its Community Advocate Award. I’ve seen Schuyler on the Ellen Show and 60 Minutes, and I’m really impressed and excited to hear him in person. And how often do we get to attend fundraising events where the keynote speaker is a trans youth of color? Thank you, SMYAL.

I’ve even signed up to be a table captain and am hoping to get lots of people—trans people, parents of trans people, and others—out to support Schuyler and SMYAL. Please consider joining me at SMYAL’s annual brunch to support SMYAL’s important work and to hear Schuyler speak.

I don’t suppose that Gov. McCrory and the state legislature had any idea of the pain they were unleashing on their state and themselves with their viciously and incompetently conceived HB2. Of course they knew they were disrespecting and hurting trans people, especially young trans people. And I am positive that they never saw any good coming from it for our community. Trans people have come together, many people have joined to support us, and America is having a much needed conversation about trans people and our lives. Oh, and I have become involved with a great organization in D.C. called SMYAL that devotes itself to LGBTQ youth.

For more information about SMYAL, visit smyal.org.

Mara Keisling is executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

kaiser_permanente_logo_460x470 watermark
Local
D.C. trans man says insurer refused to cover surgery
Comings & Goings
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Md., Va. voters to decide key races next week
At least 30 LGBT candidates seek ANC seats
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found
chris_sgro_and_chad_griffin_and_jane_campbell_460x470_courtesy_brandon_lorenz_of_the_human_rights_campaign watermark
National
HRC’s Griffin says he won’t join Clinton administration
State advocates reflect on rift over bathroom protections
HB 2 top issue among trans N.C. voters
Another court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
Milo Yiannopoulos burns Pride flag in pro-Trump election ad
Texas AG urges court to reinstate Miss. ‘religious freedom’ law
Photo of Pope Francis by Jeon Han; courtesy Wikimedia Commons. watermark
World
Vatican condemns priest for linking gays to earthquakes
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
mara_keisling_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
After my arrest, penance helping trans youth in D.C.
For trans Americans, there’s a lot riding on this election
Voter ID laws rendering Black, queer youth invisible
When Congress meddles in D.C.’s affairs
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
dave_chappelle_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dave Chappelle slams LGBT activists in stand-up routine
‘Drag Race” star Manila Luzon proposes to boyfriend on stage
Amy Poehler to produce gay rom-com for ABC
Rami Malek cast as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic
Greg Louganis to be Rose Parade’s first out grand marshall
‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ trailer gives first look at Count Olaf
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup