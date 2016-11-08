November 8, 2016 at 3:38 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
D.C. Chipotle customers can help fight HIV on Nov. 12
(Chipotle will be donating 50% of proceeds to Whitman-Walker Health.)

(Chipotle will be donating 50% of proceeds to Whitman-Walker Health.)

D.C. Chipotle Mexican Grill customers can enjoy a meal and help the battle against HIV this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. participating locations will host a fundraiser in support of Whitman-Walker Health’s 30th annual Walk & 5K To End HIV. 50% of the restaurant’s proceeds will go towards Whitman-Walker Health’s HIV services and programs.

Race and walk participants must show their race bib or T-shirt at Chipotle for the donation.

Those who cannot attend the race may participate by showing the flyer below or mentioning the fundraiser at the restaurant.

walk-to-end-hiv-flyer

Below are a list of participating locations.

1837 M St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036

1010 Vermont Ave. N.W., 101,
Washington, DC 20005

1508 14th St. N.W, First Floor
Washington, DC 20005

1629 Connecticut Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20009

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 15,
Washington, DC 20006

1045 5th St. N.W.
WASHINGTON, DC 20001

601 F St. N,W.
Washington, DC 20004

2301 Georgia Ave., Unit A, N.W.
Washington, DC 20059

2600 Connecticut Ave.
Washington, DC 20008

3255 M St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20007

3113 14th St. N.W.Washington, DC 20010

Washington, DC 20010

40 Massachusetts Ave. N.E.
Washington, DC 20002

2338 Wisconsin Ave, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007

3420 Connecticut Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20008

2300 Washington Pl, 101S,  N.E.
Washington, DC 20018

625 Monroe St. A8, N.E.
Washington, DC 20017

413 8th St., S,E.
Washington, DC 20003

4301 Wisconsin Ave, Unit B, N.W.
WASHINGTON, DC 20016

 

