D.C. Chipotle customers can help fight HIV on Nov. 12

D.C. Chipotle Mexican Grill customers can enjoy a meal and help the battle against HIV this weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. participating locations will host a fundraiser in support of Whitman-Walker Health’s 30th annual Walk & 5K To End HIV. 50% of the restaurant’s proceeds will go towards Whitman-Walker Health’s HIV services and programs.
Race and walk participants must show their race bib or T-shirt at Chipotle for the donation.
Those who cannot attend the race may participate by showing the flyer below or mentioning the fundraiser at the restaurant.
Below are a list of participating locations.
1837 M St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
1010 Vermont Ave. N.W., 101,
Washington, DC 20005
1508 14th St. N.W, First Floor
Washington, DC 20005
1629 Connecticut Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20009
2000 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 15,
Washington, DC 20006
1045 5th St. N.W.
WASHINGTON, DC 20001
601 F St. N,W.
Washington, DC 20004
2301 Georgia Ave., Unit A, N.W.
Washington, DC 20059
2600 Connecticut Ave.
Washington, DC 20008
3255 M St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
3113 14th St. N.W.Washington, DC 20010
Washington, DC 20010
40 Massachusetts Ave. N.E.
Washington, DC 20002
2338 Wisconsin Ave, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
3420 Connecticut Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20008
2300 Washington Pl, 101S, N.E.
Washington, DC 20018
625 Monroe St. A8, N.E.
Washington, DC 20017
413 8th St., S,E.
Washington, DC 20003
4301 Wisconsin Ave, Unit B, N.W.
WASHINGTON, DC 20016