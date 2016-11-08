November 8, 2016 at 2:35 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga wears Michael Jackson’s jacket at Hillary Clinton rally
(Photo via Twitter.)

(Photo via Twitter.)

Lady Gaga raised a few eyebrows when she wore what some believed was a “Nazi”-inspired outfit to Hillary Clinton’s final campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C. However, the black, military-style jacket with red accents actually used to belong to the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Twitter exploded over Lady Gaga’s outfit choice with some users not making the connection between the jacket and Jackson.

According to the Huffington Post, Lady Gaga obtained 55 items from Jackson’s personal collection of clothing and memorabilia, including the jacket, at an auction in 2012. The jacket was the same one Jackson wore during his 1990 visit to the White House.

Gaga fans were quick to defend the pop diva and explained the jacket had nothing to do with Nazism.

Watch a clip of Gaga performing “Come to Mama” at the rally below.

