Lady Gaga wears Michael Jackson’s jacket at Hillary Clinton rally

Lady Gaga raised a few eyebrows when she wore what some believed was a “Nazi”-inspired outfit to Hillary Clinton’s final campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C. However, the black, military-style jacket with red accents actually used to belong to the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Twitter exploded over Lady Gaga’s outfit choice with some users not making the connection between the jacket and Jackson.

Lady Gaga: This is not disconcerting at all. pic.twitter.com/SaA9qqicDN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 8, 2016

Did no one say to Lady Gaga, “Hey that’s a great outfit but maybe something less.. what’s the word I’m looking for?… oh yeah “less Nazi.” — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) November 8, 2016

According to the Huffington Post, Lady Gaga obtained 55 items from Jackson’s personal collection of clothing and memorabilia, including the jacket, at an auction in 2012. The jacket was the same one Jackson wore during his 1990 visit to the White House.

Gaga fans were quick to defend the pop diva and explained the jacket had nothing to do with Nazism.

Lady Gaga is wearing the same jacket Michael Jackson wore back in 1990 at the White House. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/tcCBvOvdJX — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) November 8, 2016

I love how Trump supporters are claiming that Lady Gaga, who is dressed as Michael Jackson, is dressed as a Nazi when the KKK supports Trump pic.twitter.com/qVFUbHR1nj — Josue Monster (@EmoJoshy1) November 8, 2016

Before Republicans call Gaga a Nazi, she bought this from Michael Jackson’s collection. pic.twitter.com/ywuKrZS4kn — Derrick Garcia (@derrickg1126) November 8, 2016

Watch a clip of Gaga performing “Come to Mama” at the rally below.