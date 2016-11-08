Madonna performs acoustic concert for Hillary Clinton in New York

Madonna gave a surprise acoustic concert at Washington Square Park in New York City on Monday. The show was a last-minute effort to urge people to vote for Hillary Clinton.

According to Rolling Stone, Madonna performed five acoustic songs including a cover of “Imagine” by John Lennon.

She also sang acoustic versions of “Express Yourself,” “Don’t Tell Me,” “Like a Prayer” and “Rebel Heart.”

“This is a concert about unifying us, and it’s about keeping America great, not making America great,” Madonna told the crowd. “This is a concert about peace, and we are trying to elect – we are going to elect – a president that is going to keep America the great country that it is and has the potential to be.”

Watch more parts of her performance below.