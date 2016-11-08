Orlando to purchase Pulse nightclub

The city of Orlando has reached a deal to purchase the Pulse nightclub for $2.25 million.

The Orlando City Council is expected to vote on the proposed agreement on Nov. 14. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a Facebook message that plans for a permanent memorial have yet to be finalized.

“The Pulse nightclub is the site of the most tragic event that has ever occurred in the history of the city of Orlando,” said Dyer. “It has great significance not just for the LGBTQ community and the Hispanic community, but for all of us that live and love Orlando.”

Forty-nine people died inside the Pulse nightclub when a gunman opened fire shortly after 2 a.m. on June 12.

The massacre, which is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, prompted LGBT rights advocates and their allies to support gun control efforts. Donald Trump in the days after the shooting renewed calls to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

A large makeshift memorial to the victims has been placed on a fence that now surrounds the Pulse nightclub. Dyer in his message said the city plans to maintain the site “as is” for up to 18 months.

“Then we want to figure out a process to get a lot of community input as to exactly what we will have going forward on the site,” he said.

Barbara Owner, co-owner of the Pulse nightclub, wrote on her Facebook page that the agreement “ensures that what has become a sacred site will be properly memorialized for generations to come.”

“The memories of those who were taken or were harmed, and the legacy of Pulse nightclub and why it was established, will be preserved forever,” she added. “I will be actively involved with the city as plans for a memorial begin. While this will be a long process, it will include community input. Since the day of this terrible tragedy, my commitment has been that the heart of Pulse Nightclub keep beating and now we can all be assured that will happen.”