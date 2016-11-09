November 9, 2016 at 1:23 am EST | by Chris Johnson
Signs point to Trump victory, but race too close to call

The presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was too close to call.

A Donald Trump victory seems likely, but the race is too close to call.

After a surprise successful performance by Donald Trump in battleground states and traditional “blue” states, the race between him and Hillary Clinton was too close to call as late Tuesday, although signs were good for the Republican candidate.

The Republican candidate was declared in the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida. Races in “blue” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan weren’t yet called, although Trump held a small lead. New Hampshire remained too early to call. As of late Tuesday, Trump has amassed 48 percent of the vote compared to the 47 percent won by Clinton.

FiveThirtyEight gave Trump a 77 percent chance of the winning based on results late Tuesday. The Washington Blade will have updates as they become available.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Maryland State House, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Raskin, Brown win Maryland congressional races
Barbara Comstock re-elected in Va.
Van Hollen defeats Szeliga in Md. Senate race
Trans woman murdered in Richmond
D.C. Chipotle customers can help fight HIV on Nov. 12
D.C. trans man says insurer refused to cover surgery
Kate Brown, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Kate Brown becomes first openly LGBT person elected governor
Orlando to purchase Pulse nightclub
Member of N.C. House comes out as bisexual
HRC’s Griffin says he won’t join Clinton administration
State advocates reflect on rift over bathroom protections
HB 2 top issue among trans N.C. voters
Photo of Pope Francis by Jeon Han; courtesy Wikimedia Commons. watermark
World
Vatican condemns priest for linking gays to earthquakes
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
mara_keisling_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
After my arrest, penance helping trans youth in D.C.
For trans Americans, there’s a lot riding on this election
Voter ID laws rendering Black, queer youth invisible
When Congress meddles in D.C.’s affairs
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
alex_reimer_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Sportswriter Alex Reimer comes out during radio interview
Madonna performs acoustic concert for Hillary Clinton in New York
Lady Gaga wears Michael Jackson’s jacket at Hillary Clinton rally
Dave Chappelle slams LGBT activists in stand-up routine
‘Drag Race” star Manila Luzon proposes to boyfriend on stage
Amy Poehler to produce gay rom-com for ABC
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup