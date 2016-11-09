After a surprise successful performance by Donald Trump in battleground states and traditional “blue” states, the race between him and Hillary Clinton was too close to call as late Tuesday, although signs were good for the Republican candidate.

The Republican candidate was declared in the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida. Races in “blue” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan weren’t yet called, although Trump held a small lead. New Hampshire remained too early to call. As of late Tuesday, Trump has amassed 48 percent of the vote compared to the 47 percent won by Clinton.

FiveThirtyEight gave Trump a 77 percent chance of the winning based on results late Tuesday. The Washington Blade will have updates as they become available.