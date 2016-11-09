November 9, 2016 at 1:53 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Raskin, Brown win Maryland congressional races

Jamie Raskin, Maryland, gay news, Washington Blade

State Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-Montgomery County) will succeed Congressman Chris Van Hollen in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Maryland state Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-Montgomery County) on Tuesday defeated Republican Dan Cox in the race to succeed Congressman Chris Van Hollen.

Raskin defeated Cox by a 59-36 percent margin in the state’s 8th congressional district.

“Honored beyond words and ecstatic to be elected your next congressman,” tweeted Raskin.

In the state’s 4th congressional district, former Lieutenant Gov. Anthony Brown easily defeated Republican George McDermott in the race to succeed outgoing Congresswoman Donna Edwards. House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Congressmen Elijah Cummings, John Delaney, John Sarbanes, C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger and Andy Harris also won re-election.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

