Raskin, Brown win Maryland congressional races

Maryland state Sen. Jamie Raskin (D-Montgomery County) on Tuesday defeated Republican Dan Cox in the race to succeed Congressman Chris Van Hollen.

Raskin defeated Cox by a 59-36 percent margin in the state’s 8th congressional district.

“Honored beyond words and ecstatic to be elected your next congressman,” tweeted Raskin.

Honored beyond words and ecstatic to be elected your next Congressman representing #MD08. Thank you, @mddems and voters! — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) November 9, 2016

In the state’s 4th congressional district, former Lieutenant Gov. Anthony Brown easily defeated Republican George McDermott in the race to succeed outgoing Congresswoman Donna Edwards. House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Congressmen Elijah Cummings, John Delaney, John Sarbanes, C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger and Andy Harris also won re-election.