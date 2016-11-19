Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’

About 20 activists gathered in front of the entrance to the Columbia Heights Metro station for the third annual Transgender Day of Action on Friday evening.

The activists held signs, “stop hate, stop violence” and “we demand justice and dignity.”

Alexa Rodriguez, a program coordinator for La Clinica del Pueblo and director of the Trans-Latina Coalition DMV, led the peaceful demonstration speaking both in English and Spanish. “We all belong here on this earth, and our lives matter,” Rodriguez said through a bullhorn.

“We are tired of being attacked for being ourselves,” Rodriguez continued. “The violence needs to stop. We refuse to live in fear every day.”

Activists read through names and recalled the lives of transgender women murdered in 2016.

Washington’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance is slated to be held at Metropolitan Community Church of Washington (474 Ridge St., N.W.) on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 5:30-8:30 pm.