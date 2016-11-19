November 19, 2016 at 5:39 pm EST | by Michael Key
Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’
Transgender Day of Action, gay news, Washington Blade

Alexa Rodriguez leads the chant ‘trans lives matter’ with a group of activists at the Columbia Heights Metro station on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

About 20 activists gathered in front of the entrance to the Columbia Heights Metro station for the third annual Transgender Day of Action on Friday evening.

The activists held signs, “stop hate, stop violence” and “we demand justice and dignity.”

Alexa Rodriguez, a program coordinator for La Clinica del Pueblo and director of the Trans-Latina Coalition DMV, led the peaceful demonstration speaking both in English and Spanish. “We all belong here on this earth, and our lives matter,” Rodriguez said through a bullhorn.

“We are tired of being attacked for being ourselves,” Rodriguez continued. “The violence needs to stop. We refuse to live in fear every day.”

Activists read through names and recalled the lives of transgender women murdered in 2016.

Washington’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance is slated to be held at Metropolitan Community Church of Washington (474 Ridge St., N.W.) on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

