November 21, 2016 at 11:42 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with anti-gay slurs during soccer match
(Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo faced homophobic taunting from Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, according to The Sun. 

During Real Madrid’s match against Atletico at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday, things became heated between Ronaldo, 31,  and Koke, 24. Spanish radio station Cadena Cope reports that Ronaldo allegedly told his teammates in the locker room that Koke called him a “faggot.”

Ronaldo’s response could be reportedly translated to “A faggot, yes. But a rich one, bastard” or “A faggot with a lot of money, you bastard.”

Rumors that Ronaldo has been in a romantic relationship with his friend, Moroccan kickboxer Badr Hadri, have circulated for months.

Morocco World News reports the crowd could be heard chanting “Vete a Marruecos,” which is translated to “Go to Morocco.” The crowd also shouted “maricon,” a Spanish term comparable to the English anti-gay slur “faggot.”

Watch the moment below.

