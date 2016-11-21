New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight gets engaged

Creating more beautiful memories together! A photo posted by Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez (@jonathanrknight) on Nov 3, 2016 at 3:35am PDT

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan R. Knight is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez.

Knight, 47, revealed on Sirius Radio’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” that he spontaneously popped the question during a family trip to Africa.

“We were in Africa, our parents were there—our moms were there—and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official,” Knight told McCarthy. “We were on the Zambezi River—it’s right above Victoria Falls. We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic.”

Knight and Rodriquez have been together since 2008.

New Kids on the Block will embark on a tour with Paula Abdul and Boys II Men next summer. The tour stops at Verizon Center (601 F St., N.W.) on June 25.