November 22, 2016 at 4:34 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. AARP to host ‘LGBTQ Conversation’
Terrance Laney, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is scheduled to speak on Nov. 30 to the AARP. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The D.C. office of the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, is inviting people of all ages to attend an “LGBTQ Community Conversation” on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to discuss two D.C. government programs intended to make city living easier and more welcoming for seniors.

“AARP D.C. is interested in determining if the LGBTQ community knows about the Age Friendly D.C. Strategic Plan and what the State Office can do to help guide efforts of the Age Friendly D.C. Initiative in making D.C. a better place for people of all ages,” an AARP announcement says.

The Age Friendly D.C. Strategic Plan and Age Friendly D.C. Initiative are programs run by the D.C. Office of Aging. AARP officials say their upcoming event on Nov. 30 is intended to be a “listening post” to help them and the city better serve the LGBT community.

Among those scheduled to speak at the event are Susan Messina of IONA Senior Services, a D.C. group; Murray Scheel of Whitman-Walker Health; and Terrance Laney, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Washington Ethical Society offices at 7750 16th Street, N.W.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

