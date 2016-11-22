D.C. AARP to host ‘LGBTQ Conversation’

The D.C. office of the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, is inviting people of all ages to attend an “LGBTQ Community Conversation” on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to discuss two D.C. government programs intended to make city living easier and more welcoming for seniors.

“AARP D.C. is interested in determining if the LGBTQ community knows about the Age Friendly D.C. Strategic Plan and what the State Office can do to help guide efforts of the Age Friendly D.C. Initiative in making D.C. a better place for people of all ages,” an AARP announcement says.

The Age Friendly D.C. Strategic Plan and Age Friendly D.C. Initiative are programs run by the D.C. Office of Aging. AARP officials say their upcoming event on Nov. 30 is intended to be a “listening post” to help them and the city better serve the LGBT community.

Among those scheduled to speak at the event are Susan Messina of IONA Senior Services, a D.C. group; Murray Scheel of Whitman-Walker Health; and Terrance Laney, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Washington Ethical Society offices at 7750 16th Street, N.W.