Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT miniseries ‘When We Rise’ gets debut trailer

ABC has released the debut trailer for its upcoming miniseries “When We Rise,” which chronicles the history of LGBT rights starting from Stonewall in 1969 through the present day issue of marriage equality.

Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, whose writing credits include “Milk,” penned the project and directs a few episodes. “Milk” director Gus Van Sant serves as executive producer and also directs.

The cast includes Guy Pierce as LGBT activist Cleve Jones, Rosie O’Donnell as Del Martin, co-founder of the nation’s first lesbian organization, Mary-Louise Parker as activist Roma Guy, Rachel Griffiths as Guy’s wife Diane and Whoopi Goldberg as Pat Norman, the first openly gay employee of the San Francisco Health Department.

“When We Rise” premieres in February.

Watch the trailer below.