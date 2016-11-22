Maggiano’s apologizes for hosting white supremacy dinner

Maggiano’s Little Italy apologized on Monday for hosting members of pro-white National Policy Institute (NPI), which included former MTV personality Tila Tequila, claiming they “were not aware” that the group had made the booking.

According to The Washington Post, NPI held a conference in D.C. over the weekend to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. A group of members booked a private dinner at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Friendship Heights on Friday which led to a protest outside of the restaurant.

Tequila, 35, known for her bisexual MTV dating show “A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila” and pro-Nazi views, gave an insider’s look at the private dinner when she posted a photo of herself and two other guests performing a Nazi salute. The photo was captioned “Seig Heil!”

Her account has since been suspended.

Before the suspension, her Twitter bio included the description “Alt-reich queen! Literally Hitler!” Her Twitter account has been the center of controversy before with tweets such as “Are you and your people ready to be rounded up to FEMA camps? Actually, that may be letting you off too easy!” and “Women who complain about Trump saying, ‘Grab her by the pussy!’ Are retards because I love getting grabbed by the pussy! Lmao!” gaining attention.

In a Facebook post, Maggiano’s says its employees did not know the nature of the event.

“This was a last minute booking made Friday afternoon, and the reservation was made under a different name, therefore we were not aware that NPI was dining with us or what the group represents,”Maggiano’s said on Facebook. “After the event, an attendee sent a tweet in which she made a ‘Sieg Heil salute’ in support of Hitler and white supremacy. This expression of support of Hitler is extremely offensive to us, as our restaurant is home to Teammates and Guests of every race, religion and cultural background.”

The Washington Post reports that The Hamilton had been the original location for the private dinner. However, after anti-fascist group Smash Racism DC urged people to call the restaurant to drop the event and planned a protest outside The Hamilton, the venue canceled.

@SmashRacismDC The event is no longer being held at The Hamilton. — The Hamilton (@thehamiltondc) November 17, 2016

“We didn’t really know the nature of the event,” Hamilton spokeswoman Molly Quigley told The Washington Post. “Once there was a threat of protest and disruption, we canceled it for the safety of our guests and employees and our business.”

Maggiano’s says it apologizes for “inadvertently hosting this meeting, which resulted in hateful sentiment” and has pledged to donate the $10,000 profits it made from Friday to the D.C. office of the Anti-Defamation League.