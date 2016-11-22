NBC releases first ‘Hairspray Live!’ trailer

NBC has finally released the trailer for its latest live musical production “Hairspray Live!”

The trailer gives a first look at the show’s rendition of the iconic song “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and shows newcomer Maddie Baillio in her debut role as Tracy Turnblad. Harvey Fierstein can be seen reprising his famous role as Edna Turnblad and Martin Short appears as Wilbur Turnblad.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Derek Hough also make brief appearances in the production’s promo.

“Hairspray Live!” airs on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Watch the trailer below.