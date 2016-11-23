‘Moonlight’ leads Independent Spirit Award nominations

“Moonlight” leads the Independent Spirit Awards nominations along with “American Honey,” coming in at six nominations each.

The film tells the story of a gay, black man coming to terms with his sexuality and masculinity in three parts of his life. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film stars Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, André Holland, Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monáe.

“Moonlight” was nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

The film has not only been a critical success but also broke the box office record during its opening weekend.

