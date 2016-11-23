Pannell receives Knights of St. Andrew award

Longtime D.C. gay rights and Ward 8 community activist Phil Pannell was scheduled to be honored on Nov. 22 by the D.C. Scottish Rite’s community service organization with its prestigious Knights of St. Andrew Community Service Award.

The organization’s website says the award was established to recognize “extraordinary volunteers for their exemplary service to the Washington, D.C. area.”

Pannell was scheduled to receive the award at a ceremony at the Scottish Rite organization’s headquarters at 2800 16th St., N.W., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“We all know the breadth and scope of Philip’s passionately involved commitment to the quality of life for District residents and his tireless spirit in supporting and championing causes in an effort to give everyone a fair chance to have a decent life,” said Micci Sainte-Andress, a longtime friend of Pannell’s.