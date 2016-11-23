Pop-up Gay Bar returns

Two years ago, David Jones set out to establish a new social phenomenon locally with Pop Up Gay Bar events—a reinvention of the popular Guerilla Gay Bar movement of a few years back. On these occasions, LGBT patrons take over straight establishments on a given night in the suburbs of Baltimore. Bar management are notified in advance so that they can be prepared for a spike in customers.

“This is a great opportunity for folks in the suburbs and a nice change in scenery for those that normally go out in Baltimore and D.C.,” Jones told the Blade.

During the inaugural event in November 2014 more than 50 LGBT folks from all over the area gathered at the All American Sports Bar in Glen Burnie (1205 Crain Highway N.). The next installment will take place on Dec. 3 at the same venue.

“It’s been two years since we last hosted a Pop Up Gay Bar and I’m really looking forward to another successful event,” says Jones. “We’ve really done a great job of spreading the word this time and this event has the potential to be huge based on the interest I’m hearing from folks and building on the popularity of the 2014 event.”

There was an expectation that Pop Up Gay Bar would take place more frequently. Jones acknowledges that his intention was to host this event once or twice a year. But his work responsibilities increased leading to more travel that did not allow time to plan for another bar takeover.

“The owner of the bar we hosted in 2014 and other friends have been anxious to do this event again and now that my travel has slowed down, it was a great opportunity to host this again and get back on track to planning this event more regularly,” explains Jones.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.