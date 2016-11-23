STK’s trendy comfort food

If you’ve been eating your feelings since Election Day, you’re not alone. Food delivery companies like GrubHub and DoorDash have reported a spike in orders for macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, cupcakes and liquor across the country following the election. Even poutine, the gravy-doused Canadian french fry treat topped with cheese curds, has jumped in popularity, perhaps signaling some people’s consideration of a move north of the border.

If you’re planning on staying put in Washington, then STK (1250 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) just might fit the bill if you’re in need of an edible hug. While the restaurant may be known as a meat lover’s dream, you can easily drown your sorrows in the vegetable-heavy side dishes that populate the menu, full of rich flavors and stick-to-your-ribs goodness. Think of it as everything you like best about Thanksgiving dinner, without having to argue with drunk Uncle Frank about making America great again.

The #TBT vibe of the dining room’s sleek surfaces and 1980s soundtrack are actually pretty great. This is not your grandpa’s steakhouse.

Start off with the Orlando Pride cocktail, a variation of the classic Clover Club, featuring Bulldog gin with fresh lemon juice and muddled raspberries topped with egg white foam. The cocktail was created following the Pulse Nightclub shooting as a fundraiser for the OneOrlando Fund, with STK restaurants nationwide donating the net proceeds to support victims and their families.

If you’re there on a Wednesday night, check out the half-price wine bottle promo, which allows you to order from any bottles on STK D.C.’s extensive wine list — a nice way to try a more expensive wine that might normally seem out of reach. And, if you want to pretend that you haven’t completely gone off your diet for the evening, try the Adult Juice Box cocktails: cold pressed juices combined with alcohol, like Don’t Kale My Vibe, a blend of Avion tequila with a juice made of kale, cucumber, apple, green pepper and romaine lettuce, accented by tajin, a Mexican pepper seasoning.

But what you really need is comfort right now, so bypass the entrees and head straight for the sides. The uber-creamy macaroni and cheese, laden with four cheeses, will definitely fill the void, but the jalapeño cheddar grits are a true standout. Made with Anson Mills stone-ground grits, the jalapeños are freshly roasted and then puréed with spinach, giving the grits a beautiful bright green color and fresh, spicy flavor.

There are a surprising amount of little details like this throughout the preparation of the sides that a diner might not expect from a national restaurant group. A blend of maitake, king trumpet and oyster mushrooms are roasted to order with cipollini onions; these small Italian onions lend themselves perfectly to the technique as their concentrated sugars caramelize to bring out the umami flavors that become more pronounced in the mushrooms as they cook. Fat spears of grilled asparagus are smoky and barely dusted with salt, then served with a lemon-spiked béarnaise sauce.

On special at STK D.C. this fall is a sweet potato purée topped with housemade marshmallows and, I have to admit, it won me over. I’m not a huge sweet potato fan and have never cared for that traditional sweet potato and marshmallow dish that tends to land on most Thanksgiving tables alongside the lumpy green-bean-and-mushroom-soup casserole. However, the sweet potato side at STK D.C. is barely sweetened and loaded with smoky flavor, and, because the marshmallows are made in-house, the sweetness of the topping is also controlled, allowing for a surprisingly savory version of a typically sweet recipe. Not to mention that the charred marshmallows are on point, evoking childhood memories from around the campfire.

And, honestly, since you’ve pretty much given up on self-control at this point, make sure to have the freshly baked bread, which arrives slathered in blue cheese butter, accompanied by a bowl of chive-infused olive oil for dipping — a salty, oniony delight that soothes an election-ravaged soul on a chilly autumn night when the world feels like it’s spinning out of control.

Kristen Hartke is a food and beverage writer based in D.C. Follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram.