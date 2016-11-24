The sole Muslim serving in the Virginia General Assembly and member of the Democratic leadership team quit as party caucus treasurer last Friday. Del. Sam Rasoul resigned from his post to publicize what he characterized as the party’s inability to turn away from the politics of fear and division.

The young legislator told the Washington Post over the weekend, “I feel as though the [Democratic leadership] right now is not committed to the radical changes we need to connect with the values of working class America.” Rasoul, 35, went on to explain, “We were sent a mandate on Election Day that we have to completely rethink the way we do business.”

Rasoul notably doesn’t depart from his statehouse-minority-party on policy matters but “on how we should conduct ourselves.”

“When people believe that all of Trump voters are racist,” he says, “they really are not empathizing with the wants and needs of a lot of folks.”

It’s been embarrassing to witness the online hysteria and public angst exhibited by an astounding number of gays and lesbians in the wake of the election. Social media postings intone epithets like “racist,” “fascist” and “Nazi” to describe the president-elect and his supporters. These inflammatory remarks have become the angry post-defeat version of Clinton’s mocking campaign denunciation – now sweet sounding by comparison – that those not supporting her included both the “deplorable” and “irredeemable.”

Characterized by vitriol, name-calling, insult hurling, demeaning social and economic class ridicule and blatant blanket expressions of hatred, this hissy-fit reaction quickly devolved to a temper tantrum replete with conspiracy theories of a rigged election.

Shocked and apparently inconsolable partisans who assumed Clinton would win have taken to mimicking the outlandish outbursts liberals predicted conservatives would hurl when they were vanquished. That irony alone should be instructive.

Most preposterous have been the doomsday claims that same-sex marriages are vulnerable to nullification and the ability to marry at risk, or that broad-based gains in public acceptance and equal protection will disappear.

The reality is that LGBT issues, including even public bathroom selection by self-identified gender, enjoy the support of a significant and growing majority of Americans. We casually traversed from noticing we weren’t a topic of much debate to claiming it is all about us.

Not only were gay rights not a national issue for the first time in modern memory, both political parties can only be envious of the support for fair and equitable treatment far greater than any good will for either of them.

Neither party can be proud of the conduct of an interminable and insufferable campaign. Both offered up controversial candidates, each the most despised nominees in history. A majority voted to defeat the one they didn’t want to win.

Saturday Night Live aired a clever send-up of the insular and isolated Democrats in a skit for a fantasy real estate clear-domed development called “The Bubble” – an imaginary planned community and “safe space” for like-minded liberals looking for a refuge where “the election never happened” featuring “one-bedroom apartments starting at $1.9 million.”

The question for LGBT voters is why some so eagerly align with and defend a political party so disconnected from those we most want to persuade as to be of nominal value to converting recalcitrant hearts and minds.

The most significant and surprising election outcome is that it is Democrats who are in disarray and decline, amid their worst nationwide electoral status since Reconstruction nearly 150 years ago, with an aging old-guard hierarchy doubling-down in denial.

Democrats will likely roam the political wilderness for a while, struggling to regain a footing and rebuild a brand.

We’ve always done best when telling our own stories and relying on personal persuasion to advance LGBT equality. Most will never long tolerate nanny-like cultural coercion by ever-bossier arrogant big government that is the reason Democrats get kicked to the curb.

It’s time to start speaking in our own voices again.

Mark Lee is a long-time entrepreneur and community business advocate. Follow on Twitter: @MarkLeeDC. Reach him at OurBusinessMatters@gmail.com.