November 25, 2016 at 3:08 pm EST | by Staff reports
Partner violence more prevalent in young gays

domestic violence, gay news, Washington BladeATLANTA — Intimate partner violence rates are higher among gay and bi men according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health.

The study examined the associations between intimate partner violence and three indicators of minority stress: internalized homophobia, sexuality-based discrimination and racism in a large study of men who have sex with men in Atlanta.

Each of the minority stress measures were found to be significantly associated with increased odds of self-reporting instances of intimate partner violence, researchers found with “significant” associations found between perpetrators of physical abuse and minority stressors. Most of the instances were linked to internalized homophobia, researchers found.

The study confirms findings in a growing body of research supporting the relationship between minority stress and increased prevalence of intimate partner violence among gay and bi men.

Researchers said mechanisms to address these problems are needed. Young men aged 18-24 were most likely to both experience and perpetuate partner violence with rates dropping considerably among older age groups, according to the study.

