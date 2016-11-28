Chase Brexton launches CEO search

The board of directors of Chase Brexton Health Care announced on Nov. 23 that a search committee has been formed to replace outgoing president and CEO Richard Larison who decided not to renew his contract with the LGBT supportive health care provider. He indicated he would step down at the end of the year after three months of controversy but will continue in an advisory capacity through the end of January or until the search committee contracts the new president and CEO.

Larison was blamed by many in the community for the firing of five managers at Chase Brexton allegedly in retaliation for their support of an employee unionizing effort.

“The search committee is fully aware of the serious responsibility they face as they seek to find a new CEO for Chase Brexton Health Care,” said Carolyn Kennedy, president of the board, in a statement.

“Understanding that the last few months have been difficult for the organization and the communities we serve, they will work to find someone who has the talent and skills to ensure that Chase Brexton continues to be one of the leading community health providers in Maryland.”

The search committee will be led by Les Pitton, a Chase Brexton board member since 2007.