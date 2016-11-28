New Wave Singers to perform holiday concerts

The New Wave Singers of Baltimore will perform “Holiday Memories” concerts on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Church of Christ, 1905 Edmonson Ave. in Catonsville, and on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 811 Cathedral St. in Baltimore. The chorus will be performing for the first time with its new accompanist, Timothy Smith.

“The expected and unexpected will come together in this spectacular concert — It’s sure to warm the heart, stir the spirit and make you laugh,” said Adam Koch, New Wave’s artistic director who is in his seventh year with the chorus.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door and online at newwavesingers.org. Students under the age of 18 are welcome to attend concerts free of charge.

For more information, visit newwavesingers.org.