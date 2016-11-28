November 28, 2016 at 9:02 am EST | by Steve Charing
New Wave Singers to perform holiday concerts
New Wave Singers, gay news, Washington Blade

Baltimore’s New Wave Singers (Photo courtesy of the New Wave Singers)

The New Wave Singers of Baltimore will perform “Holiday Memories” concerts on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Church of Christ, 1905 Edmonson Ave. in Catonsville, and on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 811 Cathedral St. in Baltimore. The chorus will be performing for the first time with its new accompanist, Timothy Smith.

“The expected and unexpected will come together in this spectacular concert — It’s sure to warm the heart, stir the spirit and make you laugh,” said Adam Koch, New Wave’s artistic director who is in his seventh year with the chorus.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door and online at newwavesingers.org. Students under the age of 18 are welcome to attend concerts free of charge.

For more information, visit newwavesingers.org.

New Wave Singers, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
gavel_4_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
castro_billboard_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
courtney_act_460x470 watermark
