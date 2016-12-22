‘Billy on the Street’ gives holiday version of ‘It’s Debra Messing, You Gays’

Debra Messing joined Billy Eichner for a special holiday version of “It’s Debra Messing, You Gays!” on “Billy on the Street.”

Messing and Eichner first did the segment in 2013 when they would run around the street yelling “It’s Debra Messing, you gays” at unsuspecting passerby. In this updated version they encounter people who don’t know who Messing is and fans who can’t believe they are seeing the “Will & Grace” star out and about.

Messing even makes an acquaintance with one woman who, after they both compliment each other on being beautiful, is revealed to also be Jewish. Messing and Eichner both celebrate by jumping up and down and yelling “A Jew, a Jew.”

Watch the segment below.