Troye Sivan couldn’t relate to George Michael because he was ‘older’

Gay singer Troye Sivan incorporates same-sex positivity in his music and videos but says he found it hard to find LGBT representation growing up.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Sivan, 21, says his music was affected by not having gay representation to look towards.

“I think the lack of representation is definitely something that kind of shaped the way that I’m trying to mould my whole career. I remember the first gay kiss that I ever saw on TV and how much it blew my mind. And I never saw it again for a number of years,” Sivan says.

He also couldn’t relate to older celebrities coming out because of the age difference. However, he hopes to model his career in a way that others can feel a connection with him.

“Eventually then hearing about someone like Ricky Martin coming out, or George Michael, and those were kind of the ones that I saw and I just couldn’t see myself in those people. They were so much older than I was. And, yeah, it was just a different world,” Sivan continues. “I’m always trying to be true to myself. Hopefully, some people will be able to see themselves in me. And think,’Oh! I’m like that person.’ Or at the very least understand that it’s okay to be different.”

Sivan came to prominence for his singing videos on YouTube and collaborations with other YouTubers like Tyler Oakley. His debut album “Blue Neighborhood” was released last year and includes the popular singles “Youth” and “Wild.”