Freezing in a winter wonderland

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful and since we’ve no place to go, let it snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Now wait just a doggone minute. I’m not ready!

For my fellow procrastinators, here are some items for your To Do list as we enter a winter season seemingly affected this week by the “Chinese hoax” of climate change.

Twenty-one degree weather with blustery winds is not an ideal time to pop up on a ladder and clean your gutters, but be smart, brave the elements and do it anyway. You’ll be glad you did when you have an ice dam that begins to melt, leaving icicles to drip into the clogged gutters and the resulting water to seep into your house.

It’s seven o’clock. Do you know where your damper is? Make sure that before you have that fireside chat you’ve checked whether it’s operating properly so you’re not surprised by smoke billowing into your living room while you’re trying to be romantic. Remember to close it again when your fire is done to cut down on drafts.

And while you’re at it, have your chimney inspected for missing mortar and flashing, a proper flue and any critters who may have made a home there. I speak from experience as the former host to a family of raccoons in Brookland.

If you’ve ever returned from a winter vacation to find a flooded basement, then you may already know to guard against frozen pipes by draining your exterior hose bibbs and any sprinkler system, and turning off the water that feeds them from inside the house.

Arrange for a tune-up of your home heating source by a reputable HVAC contractor. It can be very helpful to have an annual contract that sends a technician out to check heat before winter hits and air conditioning before summer begins.

One of the most overlooked fixes is to replace your furnace filters in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. Your heating system will operate more efficiently and your warranty won’t be voided due to consumer neglect.

No furnace? Check to see if you are getting heat to each radiator and if not, bleed them using a radiator key available from a neighborhood hardware store and a small pail to catch the water as it displaces air in the system.

The popular Nest thermostat is easy to install and can be controlled by tablet or phone. It allows you to configure the heat to your preferred temperature whether at home or away. You can also set the switch on your ceiling fan to winter mode to allow the rising warm air to be pushed downward into the room.

If you live in an historic district, then you may have original but drafty windows and doors. Install weather stripping and a new door sweep to cut down on air flow. Insulating your attic and crawl space will also keep you warm and toasty.

After a few years spent in the metropolitan area you will know how frequently power outages can affect us. Gather your supply of candles, flashlights, generators and other comforts of your bunker to be sure you can locate those survival items quickly while waiting for PEPCO to restore power.

Find your snow shovel and purchase road salt, sand, or kitty litter to keep by the door or in your car trunk. Buy some de-icer and a scraper for your windshield and a thermal blanket for your glove compartment in case you are stalled by the side of the road. And don’t forget to keep the gas tank in your car at least half full.

Near the top of my personal list is a trip to the ATM to have sufficient cash available for that nice man who shoveled 20 stairs, two landings and a driveway for me every time it snowed last year. I sure hope he comes back.

And here’s my last bit of advice: whether you choose your spouse, partner, child, or, like me, a pack o’ Schnauzers to cuddle with, body contact and red wine always take the chill off, so stay warm (and thirsty) my friends.

