December 25, 2016 at 6:53 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
George Michael dies at 53
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Legendary pop singer and gay icon George Michael has died at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Sunday, BBC reports. A cause of death has not yet been reported. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Connie Filippello, Michael’s publicist, confirmed to USA Today. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael rose to fame as one-half of the popular ’80s pop duo Wham! and would go on to become a successful solo performer selling more than 100 albums throughout his career including his popular debut album “Faith.”

 

 

