December 27, 2016 at 9:13 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Missing D.C. yoga instructor, actress found dead

Penny Proud, gay news, Washington Blade

A D.C. yoga instructor and actress who was reported missing on Christmas Day has been found dead. Police on Dec. 27, 2016, announced a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

WJLA reported a man who was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. on Monday saw Tricia McCauley’s car on M Street near 22nd Street. Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham on Tuesday told reporters during a press conference that officers found McCauley’s body a short time later.

A man has been arrested in connection with McCauley’s death, but Newsham did not release his name.

Newsham told reporters “we do not believe” the suspect knew McCauley. He said the suspect robbed a CVS and assaulted store employees on Monday.

“The investigation is proceeding rapidly,” said Newsham.

WJLA reported McCauley was last seen on North Capitol Street, N.W., around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Tricia is gone, they have found her body,” wrote Brian McCauley on a Facebook page that he created after his sister disappeared, according to WJLA. “Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her D.C. family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser also spoke at Tuesday’s press conference. She urged people with any additional information about McCauley’s disappearance and death to call 202-727-9099.

The Washington Blade will provide additional updates as they become available.

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
aleppo_460x470_screen_capture_via_youtube watermark
washington_blades_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
george_michael_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
