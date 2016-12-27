New Year’s Eve D.C. party roundup 2016

New Year’s Eve

The Yards (355 Water St., S.E.) hosts a noon countdown from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be music, dancing, balloon artists, face painters, kids crafts and a big balloon drop. Admission is free. For more details, visit theyardsdc.com.

The D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) hosts Distrkct C: New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m.-8 a.m. DJ hannah and DJ Josh Whitaker will play music all night. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit dceagle.com.

The QREW hosts New Queer’s Eve: All That Glitters is Gold, a queer women’s party, at Old Engine 12 Firehouse Restaurant (1626 N Capitol St., N.W.) from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. There will be a red carpet photo booth, free party hats, noisemakers and other New Year’s Eve swag. Dress code is “dapper.” Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. For more details, visit facebook.com/qrewdc.

Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) presents “Edge of Seventeen,” a New Year’s Eve party, from 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. DJ Chi Chi LaRue and DJ MadScience spin tracks. Miss Kristina Kelly and Mister Cobalt 2016 Jason Elliott host the event. General admission tickets are $25 and include a free champagne toast at midnight. Tickets for $75 include open bar all night and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets for $150 include an all night open bar with top-shelf liquor and a champagne toast at midnight. For details, visit cobaltdc.com.

Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) presents New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. Ed Bailey and Alyson Calagna will play a DJ set. Drag show starts at 9:30 p.m. The Ladies of Town and the Firm will perform. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit towndc.com.

Ziegfeld’s/Secrets (1824 Half Street, S.W.) hosts a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m.- 4 a.m. There will be champagne and a cash balloon drop at midnight. For details, visit ziegfelds.com.

Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garden (1216 18th St., N.W.) hosts “Eyes Wide Shut: A Secret Society New Year’s Eve” from 9 p.m.- 3 a.m. There will be a five-hour premium open bar from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Nick Names will play top 40, pop, punk, hip hop and more. Local jazz vocalist Sharón Clark will perform with pianist Chris Grosso. Dance troupe DystRucXion will also perform. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres served all evening and a hand-rolled sushi station. Complimentary champagne will be served upon entry and for a toast at midnight. Dress code is black tie or cocktail. Masquerade or venetian masks are required. Tickets range from $90-280. For more details, visit squadup.com/events/shnye2016.

Catch 15 (1518 K St., N.W.) holds an Italian NYE Masquerade dinner and party today from 4:30 p.m.-4 a.m. There will be one four-course dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for $59 per person and another from 7:30-close for $78 per person. The dinner includes a champagne toast, party favors, a live DJ and dancing. The party is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Entrance to just the party is $30 and includes a glass of champagne. For more information, visit facebook.com/catch15dc.

Flash (645 Florida Ave., N.W.) hosts a 32-hour New Year’s celebration party. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and continue until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Wristband guarantees entry into the party at all hours. Bar service will continue until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 and resume at 8 a.m. Steve Bug, Delano Smith Detroit, Matthew Dekay, no regular play, Patrice Scott and more will spin tracks. Tickets range from $40-50. For more details, visit flashdc.com.

Mead Center for American Theater Arena Stage (1101 6th St., S.W.) hosts a cocktail countdown tonight from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Bartenders will mix a new signature cocktail every hour. There will also be an open bar, cigar bar and a midnight champagne toast. VIP admission is $199 and includes a private bar, espresso bar, oyster bar and more. General admission tickets are $169 and include a mashed potato bar. For more information, visit cocktailcountdown.com.

Lindy Promotions hosts a Downtown Countdown at the Washington Hilton (1919 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) at 9 p.m. Bowling for Soup, EC Twins and The Rockets will perform. There will be a five-hour premium open bar, buffet dinner and a balloon drop at midnight. Tickets range from $119-159. For more details, visit lindypromo.com.

The Mansion on O Street (2020 O St., N.W.) hosts NYE Secrets and Spies Masquerade party from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. There will be a DJ, a chocolate fountain, kissing booth and a treasure hunt. There will also be a midnight champagne toast and a cash bar. Tickets are $175. For more information, visit omansion.com.

New Year’s Day

Las Chicas Locas D.C. (701 7th St., N.W.) hosts a New Year’s Day party starting at 7:30 p.m. The Latin dance party will include five DJs, two rooms for salsa and bachata and performances by Cadence Dance Company and Luis and Alba Spain. From 8-8:45 p.m. there will be bachata lessons and rom 8:45-9:30 p.m. there will be salsa lessons. Cover is $12 before 10 p.m. and $17 afterwards. For more details, visit facebook.com/lclwdc.

Disclosure spins a New Year’s Day DJ set at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.) from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets range from $40-50. There is no dress code. For more information, visit echostage.com.