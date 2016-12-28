Cait, AbFab, ‘Will & Grace’ dominate 2016 entertainment news

#10: Wonder Woman sneak peek

Wonder Woman is a beloved superhero for many but her big screen glory wasn’t embraced until this year. Audiences received their first glimpse of the Amazonian warrior, portrayed by Gal Gadot, in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” in March. While the role was brief, hype surrounding her solo film “Wonder Woman,” to be released on June 2, 2017, began this year with clips and a trailer.

If this year’s brief sighting wasn’t enough there will be plenty of Wonder Woman in the coming years with Gadot appearing as Wonder Woman in “Justice League” on Nov. 17, 2017 and in “Justice League 2” in 2019.

Meanwhile ‘70s TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter brought her “Long-Legged Woman” show to the Kennedy Center in April. She sings there regularly.

# 9: NBC debuts “Hairspray: Live!”

NBC continued its tradition of live, television musicals with “Hairspray Live!” on Dec. 3. The musical was an adaptation of the 2002 Broadway musical version, not the John Waters original film nor the 2007 remake, with Harvey Fierstein penning the teleplay and reprising his role as Edna Turnblad. Big names like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Rosie O’Donnell and Sean Hayes bolstered the cast, but newcomer Maddie Baillio held her own in the starring role of Tracy Turnblad.

While there were plenty of slips during the airing, the mic frequently cut out and a cameraman sadly cut Chenoweth out of a final bow, it had plenty of charm. There were boisterous musical numbers and live, ‘60s-themed commercials for Oreo, Reddi Wip and Toyota throughout the broadcast adding the right amount of old school charm. Relive the experience, or take it in for the first time, with an encore airing on Dec. 26 from 8-11 p.m.

#8: ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ returns

“Absolutely Fabulous” revived itself once again for a feature-length movie that hit theaters in July. Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley brought back their characters Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, this time to accidentally kill Kate Moss and hide out in the south of France. The movie had plenty of celebrity cameos including Graham Norton, Daniel Lismore, Dame Edna Everage and Joan Collins.

The ‘90s BBC comedy always seemed to make a comeback with a revived series from 2001-2004 and 20th anniversary specials in 2011 and 2012. This time Saunders revealed to the Daily Mail the party is finally over for Edina and Patsy.

“I’m not doing anything more with ‘Ab Fab.’ That’s it,” Saunders says. “That. Is. It. I can’t see the point of doing anything else with it, really.”

#7: ‘I Am Cait’ cancelled

Caitlyn Jenner took the world by storm in 2015, but 2016 proved to be a quieter year for the former Olympian, and the ratings for “I Am Cait” were hit hard by the dip in interest. A spin-ff from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the first season of “I Am Cait” focused on Jenner and her family coming to terms with publicly living her life as a transgender woman. While viewers tuned in to see Jenner share emotional moments with her children and confront her ex-wife Kris Jenner, the second season shifted in tone. It followed Jenner and a group of her transgender friends on a road trip across the U.S. advocating for transgender rights.

Having more of a political focus, the second season’s storylines focused on Jenner’s conservative views clashing with her friends’ more liberal politics. Side storylines with Jenner’s friends including Candis Cayne, Ella Giselle, Chandi Moore and Kate Bornstein also took up more screen time than before. Exactly why the show hit low ratings isn’t exactly known but E! and Jenner announced the show’s cancellation in August.

# 6: Colton Haynes, Kristen Stewart, Shepherd Smith come out

Celebrities chose 2016 to be honest about their sexual orientation with some choosing to directly address it and others simply no longer hiding.

Actor Colton Haynes’ sexual orientation was frequently speculated about after photos surfaced of him appearing in gay magazine XY. When a fan referenced Haynes’ “secret gay past” on Tumblr in January, Haynes responded nonchalantly by saying, “Was it a secret?” The “Arrow” star officially came out in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May explaining that his anxiety about coming out prevented him from doing so earlier.

Kristen Stewart became more open about her relationships with women in 2016. In March, French musician Soko confirmed that she was in a relationship with Stewart. The actress moved on to date her former assistant Alicia Cargile and confirmed they were together in an interview with Elle UK. Stewart told Elle UK when she was dating a guy, hinting at her highly publicized relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, that they were “turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book.” Now, dating a woman she said, “Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend. We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.’”

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith quietly “came out” in an interview with the Huffington Post in October. While being questioned if his former boss Roger Ailes had ever stopped him from coming out publicly, Smith denied it while confirming his sexual orientation.

“That’s not true,” Smith said. “He was as nice as he could be to me. I loved him like a father.

#5: ‘Finding Prince Charming’ becomes a hit

“Finding Prince Charming” proved that gays can follow the dating reality show formula with the best of them. Modeled after “The Bachelor,” the show pitted 13 male suitors in competition for the affection of Atlanta-based interior designer Robert Sepúlveda Jr. The show included plenty of nasty, spit-flinging brawls, “I’m-not-here-to-make-friends” mentalities and lots of “OMG-I-can’t-believe-I’m-falling-in-love-so-fast” revelations. As a host who serves as a soundboard for the bachelor, Lance Bass grilled Sepúlveda on which way his heart was leaning each episode, and emotional tie eviction ceremonies (the equivalent of a “The Bachelor” rose ceremony) to complete the age-old dating show. Bombshell secrets were also dropped throughout, like Sepúlveda’s past as a sex worker in his ‘20s coming to light.

The formula worked for both Sepúlveda and LOGO as the bachelor asked Eric to “keep his tie” for an exclusive relationship and LOGO scored high ratings. The show will be back for a second season.

#4: DeGeneres receives Medal of Freedom

Ellen DeGeneres was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in an emotional ceremony for the comedian in November. Obama noted that DeGeneres was courageous to come out 20 years ago and reminded everyone that the result was the cancellation of her sitcom “Ellen.” However, her persistence in the industry led her to have the success she has achieved today.

“Again and again, Ellen DeGeneres has shown us that a single individual can make the world a more fun, more open, more loving place, so long as we just keep swimming,” Obama said at the ceremony. DeGeneres visibly teared up when Obama placed the medal around her neck.

The monumental moment wasn’t without some DeGeneres antics. The comedian was denied entry into the White House when she forgot to bring her ID. Waiting outside in Layette Park, DeGeneres tweeted the ordeal with a picture of her sitting forlornly on a bench. Eventually, she was allowed inside where she took on the Mannequin Challenge with fellow honoree Diana Ross.

#3: Hollywood turns out for Hillary

Hillary Clinton’s presidential run proved she was, mostly, the celebrities’ president. Many stars voiced their support for Clinton in the 2016 election from musicians to actors. Cher publicly campaigned for Clinton, frequently tweeting her support and appearing at campaign events. Demi Lovato joined Clinton on the campaign trail during the primaries and appeared at the Democratic National Convention. Ellen DeGeneres also proclaimed herself a Clinton supporter on her talk show. Elton John and Katy Perry both performed at Clinton fundraisers during the campaign. Lady Gaga and Perry attended Clinton’s election watch party and Lady Gaga stood in solidarity with Clinton by protesting outside Trump Tower after Donald Trump was announced President-elect.

The election also brought back beloved sitcom “Will & Grace.” Will, Grace, Jack and Karen all returned for a 10-minute minisode based on the election. While the minisode wasn’t specifically pro-Clinton, the cast did appear to support Clinton in song at a fundraiser. Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally sang a song bashing Trump to the tune of “Officer Krupke” from “West Side Story.”

#2: Beyoncé serves up ‘Lemonade’

Without warning, Beyoncé dropped the music video for “Formation” on Feb. 6 for what would become the first single from her sixth studio visual album “Lemonade.” Beyoncé performed “Formation” at the Super Bowl half-time show and drew criticism for the Black Panther-themed performance.

“Lemonade” was released on April 23 as an album and a one-hour concept film, which aired on HBO. The album mixed hip-hop, rock, reggae, pop, country and gospel. The songs caused a buzz about Beyoncé’s marriage with Jay-Z, many were left wondering “Who is Becky with the good hair?,” and how much of the album was truth or art.

“Lemonade” became a critical think piece darling among music critics and was praised for its unapologetically, pro-black narrative of love, womanhood and heartbreak. “Saturday Night Live” spoofed the album twice with its skits “The Day Beyoncé Turned Black” and “Melanianade,” a “Lemonade” performance with Melania Trump in Beyoncé’s role. “Lemonade” also earned nine Grammy nominations making Beyoncé the woman with the most Grammy nominations of all time.

#1: Saying goodbye to David Bowie, Prince

Legendary musicians David Bowie and Prince died this year leaving behind legacies that experimented with sound, toyed with androgyny in fashion and left their mark on culture.

Bowie rocked the charts beginning in 1969 with his hit “Space Oddity,” but fully emerged as his glam rock, androgynous alter ego Ziggy Stardust in 1972 with his hit “Starman.” As Ziggy Stardust, Bowie donned face paint and exuberant costumes. He confessed to being both gay and bisexual before admitting he was a “closet heterosexual” in a 1983 interview with Rolling Stone. The British singer died from liver cancer on Jan. 10 just two days after the release of his final album “Blackstar.”

Prince’s death from an accidental fentanyl opiod overdose on April 21 shocked the world with the loss of one of the best-selling artists of all time. Considered a sex symbol since his breakout album, Prince consistently mixed his sexually explicit lyrics, soft voice and androgyny to create a music persona unlike any other. The music from his 1984 musical film “Purple Rain” earned him two Grammys and an Oscar. The singer stayed active in music until his death, performing show dates for his “Piano & a Microphone Tour” up until a week before his death.

HONORABLE MENTION: Violet Chachki’s grand-yet-decadent gown at the season eight finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in May had the whole world gagging.

DISHONORABLE MENTION: “The Real O’Neals” star Noah Galvin (he plays gay and is gay himself) stumbles big time in a June Vulture interview in which he trashed Colton Haynes, Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) and director Bryan Singer. He later apologized.